Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch arrested punching teen girl at Kentucky high school basketball game where he was assistant coach.

The sheriff of a small Kentucky town was arrested by his own officers after throwing a punch during a high school girls basketball game, where he was an assistant coach.

The incident took place Dec. 3, as Oswley County faced Perry County. Video of the incident shows an altercation on the court, with Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch running in from his team’s bench on the far side. Footage appears to show the sheriff striking a female player amid the chaos.

Trooper Matthew Gayheart told news outlets Lynch is alleged to have rushed the floor during the fight between players and struck a Perry County Central player while breaking up the fight.

An investigation into the incident led to the Oswley County Sheriff being charged with fourth degree assault after striking the juvenile in the face. Brent Lynch was booked to Three Forks Regional Jail according to Lex18.

If convicted, Lynch could face up to one year in jail plus a fine.

Lynch has reportedly been suspended from his basketball coaching position, and it is unclear what is status is with the sheriff’s office. The office declined comment to Lex18.

Owsley County Schools Superintendent Tim Bobrowski told news outlets Lynch has been suspended for one game and both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

As of 2019, Oswley County had a population of 4,442 people.