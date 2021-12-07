Kayla LeMieux Ethan Crumbley neighbor called child services on alleged student gunman parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley saying the boy was neglected.

A neighbor of accused Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley says she warned authorities about his parents’ alleged neglect of him before last week’s mass school shooting which left four students dead and seven injured.

Kayla LeMieux, who previously lived near Ethan and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, in Lake Orion in 2014 and 2015, said she alerted child abuse authorities that the pair would leave their son — then 8 or 9 years old — home alone while they went out bar-hopping, according to the Detroit Free Press.

‘When they were gone, he would come knock on our door,’ LeMieux, 28, told Freep. ‘They didn’t leave him with a phone.’

LeMieux said she notified Child Protective Services but doesn’t know if the agency took action — while saying that the alleged neglect continued.

‘It was really when I finally started to say more, because I was just like, even after calling CPS, they were still doing it and even me saying something to them, they were still like, ‘Oh, he is fine,’’ she said.

Prosecutors say parents could have averted school mass shooting

A spokesman for the child-care agency told the FreeP that they could not confirm LeMieux’s claims because all abuse allegations reported to the entity are kept confidential.

The Crumbleys’ lawyers did not respond to requests for comment from the outlet.

Ethan, 15, is being held without bail after being charged as an adult with first-degree murder, terrorism and assault with intent to murder in last week’s shooting rampage at Oxford High School, where the teen is a sophomore.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Saturday with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in the case and are each being held on $500,000 bail.

Police said the parents purchased the 9mm semi-automatic handgun used in the attack just four days earlier, and refused to take their son out of school after a meeting over a ‘disturbing’ drawing he had made in class.

The tenth grader opened gunfire about three hours later as he came out blazing from school restrooms.

Authorities say the parents were aware of disturbing behavior by their son before the shooting, yet still gave him access to the weapon after having bought the weapon as a Christmas present for the boy.

The couple went missing Friday after learning they were set to face charges, and were arrested at a Detroit art studio the next day during a manhunt, authorities said.

In latest developments, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is questioning Detroit artist Andrzej Sikora, 65, as a person of interest after the parents went on the run, and investigating whether to press charges in possibly helping the Crumbleys evade police. The Detroit based artist, whose warehouse is less than a mile from the border of Canada has continued to maintain his innocence.

County prosecutors are also reviewing whether any school officials could face charges for allowing Ethan Crumbley to go home and not checking his backpack, where he had the gun.