Travis Scott history of encouraging fans to rush the stage: The Astroturf headline has prior convictions for encouraging fans to misbehave and break rules at his concerts.

Is Travis Scott to blame for a surge that led to 8 fans killed and 300 injured, along with dozens of serious injuries?

A report has told of Astroturf festival headliner, Travis Scott whose weekend concert in Houston led to eight fans being crushed to death, being previously convicted on two separate occasions for encouraging fans to jump security and rush the stage.

Despite the rapper posting on social media that he was ‘devastated’ following Friday’s incident which saw 8 fans die, including a 14 year old, the entertainer seemingly has a sordid history of inviting fans to act rough during his performances.

Video shared on Twitter, (see below) showed the performer imploring fans of one concert goer, ‘F#ck him up! , ‘F#ck him up! ‘F#ck him up! before demanding fans ‘Get him out of here!’

Scott who climbs over fans is then heard braying into his microphone, ‘Boo! Boo!’

Attitude of defiance

The release of the video comes following a report via the dailymail in which the tabloid documents multiple incidents of crowds stampeding towards Scott at prior performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2015 and at an outdoor venue in Arkansas in 2017. Both incidents resulted in misdemeanor convictions for Scott.

While there’s no suggestion Scott asked fans to rush his stage during the performance that ended with eight deaths on Friday, Twitter has been replete with commentators saying that Scott failed to stop performing despite fans pleading with him to stop amid ensuing discord.

The rapper would later insist he was unaware of what had been transpiring as he sang.

Meanwhile, Kyle Green, a 27-year-old fan who was paralyzed after falling from a balcony during a Scott concert in 2017 has blasted the singer in Rolling Stone for putting fans’ safety at risk.

Green says he was forced over the edge of a balcony at the venue, which he called ‘severely crowded.’ He broke several bones and vertebrae and can only walk with a ‘significant, significant disability.’

‘He’s even more incensed by the fact that it could have been avoided had Travis learned his lesson in the past and changed his attitude about inciting people to behave in such a reckless manner,’ attorney Howard Hershenhorn told Rolling Stone.

At the show, Scott had encouraged another fan to jump off the balcony.

History of instigating fans

‘I see you, but are you gonna do it?’ Scott asked. ‘They gonna catch you. Don’t be scared. Don’t be scared!’

Green sued Scott, his manager, concert promoter Bowery Presents and a security company six months after the incident, while he was still confined to a wheelchair. The case is pending.

In August 2015, the 29-year-old, who is dating reality star and makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct after his fans jumped a security barricade at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

The Office of Emergency Management said at the time: ‘The performer played one song and then began telling fans to come over the barricades. Due to the security’s quick response, the situation was remedied immediately and no fans were injured.’

‘The performer fled the scene and was taken into custody a short while later,’ according to station WLS.

‘All my real ragers jump the barricade right now. Let’s go. Come over,’ he said as his young fans obliged. ‘I want chaos.’ Hundreds were seen storming towards the stage, although there were no reports of anyone being injured.

Their names are Ayden Cruz (18) and Seanna faith (22)

Crazed fan injecting concert goers with drugs

In February 2018, the rapper pled guilty to another misdemeanor charge – this one for disorderly conduct – after he encouraged his fans to rush the stage and bypass security at a May 2017 concert at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in the city of Rogers.

Scott paid a 7,465.31 fine, according to KFSM.

Further causing controversy is the claim that a ‘crazed fan’ may have started injecting concert goers with drugs, leading to a surge towards the stage.

Houston PD Chief Troy Finner responding to the ‘rumor’ there had been reports of a security guard being stabbed with a needle and later being revived with Narcan, although there have been no reports of the crowd being drugged in the same way.

Authorities continue to investigate.