Jessica Covington Philadelphia pregnant woman shot to death while unloading gifts from her car after returning from baby shower. Crime deemed domestic in nature.

A 7 month pregnant Philadelphia woman was shot dead after her baby shower as she was unloading gifts from her car.

The victim, since identified as Jessica Covington of Palmetto Street, received multiple shots to her head and belly at her home in in Lawncrest at around 8.30pm.

The woman was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

Police believed that the killing was targeted, and they counted about 11 shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Sources told Philadelphia CBS that the shooting was ‘domestic in nature.’

DEVELOPING: Police sources ID 32-year-old pregnant woman who was fatally shot Saturday night in Lawncrest as Jessica Covington. Sources say her killer targeted her abdomen, where she was shot as many as 11 times based on evidence and spent 40 caliber shell casings. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7WkHUBC7T9 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 22, 2021

500 homicides in Philadelphia for 2021 to date

No suspects had been identified with the incident under investigation.

A distraught woman who told FOX5DC that she was friends with the victim and had attended the shower could be heard at the scene crying and screaming, ‘What happened?!’

‘I mean, the person that did this couldn’t be more cowardly,’ Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told ABC6.

Coulter also added that she was fed up with the area’s rising gun violence.

‘The city is nearing 500 homicides. Children are getting shot, unborn children getting shot, what is the city doing about this?’ she asked.

Adding, ‘The city as a whole is doing what we can. We can’t stop people who are intent on shooting somebody.

‘When I look at this situation, it looks like someone was targeting her and looking for her.’

‘Enough is enough,’

Local neighbors also expressed concern over the rising shooting deaths.

‘Enough is enough,’ neighbor Tom McDonald also told ABC. ‘It’s time for the city to do something – something.’

Mayor Jim Kenney has announced a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

‘This news is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking,’ Kenney had tweeted.

There have been no arrests in Saturday’s deadly shooting.

As of 2021, there has been 491 homicide victims in Philadelphia, a 13 percent increase from last year’s number of 436 according to police data.