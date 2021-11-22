: About author bio at bottom of article.

13 year old Pasadena boy killed by stray bullet: no arrests

Iran Moreno-Balvaneda 13 year old Pasadena boy killed by stray bullet at the family home while playing video games. No arrests.

A 13-year-old California boy has died after being shot dead by a stray bullet at his family’s Pasadena home over the weekend according to authorities.

The boy since identified by his family as Iran Moreno-Balvaneda, was in his bedroom playing video games when he was shot on Saturday around 6 p.m according to ABC7.

The boy was in a first-floor room playing video games when three to five shots were fired nearby, at least one of which hit him, Pasadena Lt. Bill Grisafe said according to the Press Enterprise.

Iran walked out of his room and collapsed in the living room, said Maria Balvaneda, a family member and neighbor.

The teen’s family brought him to a nearby hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead, KTLA reported.

Gang related

Police believe that the child was not the intended target.

‘It’s an absolutely tragedy for our community,’ Pasadena Police Chief John Perez told the Pasadena Star-News. ‘This 13-year-old was innocent, he was doing what 13-year-olds do, playing video games in his house.’

The boy described as a straight A student lived with his parents, two brothers and a sister.

Local residents said there have been numerous shootings in the neighborhood over the past several months. The shootings are thought to be gang related.

Investigators had no information on any suspect as of Sunday afternoon.

A portion of Raymond Avenue nearby the home was closed for a few hours for investigation, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Pasadena Police have asked anyone with a tip to call at 626-744-4241 or provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://lacrimestoppers.org.

The teen’s shooting death is the latest episode of children killed by a stray bullet nationally at the family home as the incidence of gun violence remains unabated.