8-day-old boy killed by pit bull in Kenley, North Carolina after parents took in stray dog.

An 8-day-old baby boy has died after being attacked by a pit bull inside a North Carolina home. The infant’s death comes days after the family took inside the stray dog.

Police said they found the newborn deceased after being called to the home in Kenly, southeast of Raleigh, on Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The death is being treated as ‘accidental,’ according to authorities.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the newborn was already dead when first responders arrived.

The EMTs and law enforcement officers who responded to the scene are being offered counseling, according to the Johnston County Report.

Saw the animal in need

Police said they aren’t releasing any further information about what happened out of respect for the family.

‘We offer our sincere condolences to the family and their friends during this difficult time,’ Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson said.

WRAL reported the newborn’s parents rescuing the female pitbull dog just days prior to the fatal mauling attack.

‘The dog was a stray that showed up to their house and they allowed the dog to be in there for a few days,’ Gibson told The News & Observer. ‘It was not a typical (family) dog. They just saw an animal in need and brought it into their house.’

The female pit bull was seized by Johnston County Animal Control after being surrendered at the scene.

The dog will be euthanized after being held for 72 hours.

Authorities are still investigating. At this time it is not clear if anyone will be held responsible. It is not currently known who the dog belonged to before the family found it as a stray.