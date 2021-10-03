Morgan Sessions missing Utah teen girl not seen by her family since September 20, as concerns for girl increases. Disappeared after doing her homework at home.

The mother of a Utah teen girl missing just on two weeks from the family home has spoken out after the 17 year old seemingly vanished in the middle of the night.

Morgan Sessions, 17, of Eagle Mountain, has not been seen, or used her phone or bank account since Sept. 20, according to KUTV.

‘I think about her nonstop. If she’s ok, if someone’s feeding her, if she’s being hurt, if she’s alive,’ the teen’s mother, Rebecca Davis told KUTV.

Davis said she helped her daughter with homework the night she disappeared, but woke up to find Morgan gone without a trace, according to the outlet.

‘In the morning, she was gone. She’d left her backpack with the homework we had done inside. She left her purse; she left her phone. Her school Chromebook, her personal Chromebook. Things she spent a lot of time and money on to earn,’ the mother said.

Did Morgan run-away?

Adding, ‘There’s something wrong, I just feel it. There’s something wrong.’

The mother now fears Morgan may have been abducted and that ‘something bad happened’ to her.

Morgan had just started working a new job, and was looking forward to graduating high school according to her mother.

Her mom says she is a ‘trusting’ girl who was nervous and shy at school. Davis fear’s Morgan’s nature may have prompted someone with bad intentions to take advantage of her.

She added: ‘Morgan is my baby, she’s my oldest girl. And she’s the girl that wet herself in kindergarten because she was scared, she’s the girl that sucked her thumb.’

The family and local sheriffs are reportedly searching both in the Salt Lake City area and near the Arizona border, where the 5’1″ missing teen has family ties.

‘I just wish I could hug her and tell her that I’m looking for her and I’m not stopping,” Sessions’ the missing girl’s distraught mother said.

Local police have yet to offer any possible motive for what may have happened to Morgan, and whether the girl may have left of her own accord?