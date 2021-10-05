Dog the Bounty Hunter gives DNA evidence of Brian Laundrie to FBI hoping for a match that will help authorities pinpoint fugitive’s location as manhunt continues.

Dog the Bounty Hunter says he has provided authorities with DNA evidence that he believes will help in the search for wanted man, Brian Laundrie, the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death.

While the ‘reality bounter hunter’ works to confirm a tip about a recent sighting of the 23-year-old fugitive near the Appalachian Trail, the Dog, whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman, turned over evidence that may contain Laundrie’s DNA, the New York Post reported.

Dog’s publicist noted that the evidence handed over to authorities included items the bounty hunter found on an island near the Fort Soto Park, where, as per public records, Laundrie’s mother Roberta had checked into “Site 001-Waterfront” between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8, the report said.

The Dog is now hoping that the ‘submitted’ evidence will match with DNA testing, confirming Laundrie’s presence.

‘Friday, we found a makeshift, a very primitive camp that had some promising things around it so we’ve gathered up all those things with gloves and baggies and turned them over yesterday to the FBI,’ Chapman said.

‘99.99% sure’

Two days after Laundrie was reported missing, remains of his fiancée Petito, 22, were found at Bridger Teton National Forest in Wyoming. A warrant for his arrest has been made relating to bank card fraud. The identity of the card holder was not given.

‘We’ve got tips from here to Tennessee and beyond,’ Chapman said regarding the search for Laundrie. ‘So we are going over those tips today.’

One of those tips is from Dennis Davis, who told a 911 dispatcher that he was ‘99.99% sure’ that he spoke with Laundrie, who had asked him for directions to California on a backroad near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina.

‘He was talking wild,’ Davis told the dispatcher, according to the Post. ‘He said that his girlfriend loved him and he had to go out to California to see her, and he was asking me how to get to California.’

The FBI has led a massive manhunt for Laundrie, even raiding his parents’ home, returning several times for additional evidence.

As law enforcement officials search for Laundrie, Chapman has held his own manhunt simultaneously, focusing on Florida’s wetlands.

Most recently, he searched on the islands near Fort De Soto Park, a place Laundrie’s family took a trip to before his disappearance.

Laundrie, 23, is currently wanted on bank fraud charges for allegedly using a Capital One Bank card to make unauthorized withdrawals of more than $1,000 after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, went missing.

He is currently the prime suspect in the death of 22-year-old Petito whose body was found on Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, nearly three weeks after Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in Florida alone on Sept. 1.