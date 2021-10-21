Dog the Bounty Hunter calls off search for Brian Laundrie after human remains found at Florida park as reality star is accused of interference and having used the case for self publicity.

Fame at what cost? Reality star, Dog the Bounty Hunter has announced that he is closing down his ‘operation’ in search for Brian Laundrie following yesterday’s discovery of human remains at a Florida park now thought to be that of the wanted fugitive in the murder case of Long Island, NY, native, Gabby Petito.

The reality TV star, who interrupted his Florida honeymoon with his new wife, Francie Frane, to join the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, told The Sun that he is calling off his search now that human remains have been discovered.

‘We are praying for Gabby’s family as yet another day ends with seemingly more questions than answers though it does seem the search for Brian is indeed over,’ Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, told the tabloid.

On Wednesday, authorities recovered remains in a Florida nature park where police and the FBI had been hunting for Laundrie.

Authorities stopped short of confirming that they belonged to Laundrie, who was for the first time since the discovery of Petito’s body last month, was described by an FBI official as ‘a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.’

Fame at what cost?

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, has since said that the ‘probability is high’ that the recovered remains are indeed those of the wanted 23-year-old man.

‘There will be time to ask questions such as what was the extent of the Laundries’ involvement in aiding Brian. But now we wait,’ Chapman said, referring to Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, who showed up at the scene where the remains were found.

Chapman told The Sun that one of the reasons he was so eager to find Laundrie was so he could resume his honeymoon with his sixth wife. Do you suppose?

Chapman had faced potential obstacles during his ‘hunt’ for Laundrie and had run the risk of kidnapping had he taken Laundrie in as Florida law requires bounty hunters to be licensed as bail agents- despite Dog not being licensed as a bounty hunter or a private investigator in the state of Florida. As a formerly convicted felon (of first degree murder in a drug deal gone wrong), Chapman is also prohibited from owning a gun. Chapman only served 18 months in the case and continues to maintain his innocence.

Nevertheless the bounty hunter, known for his telegenic larger than life appeal continued to receive open ended media coverage, with the reality star going so far as to speculate that Laundrie’s parents had known where their son was hiding along with gone even suggesting that the fugitive could also be a serial killer.

Chapman’s high-profile involvement in the manhunt has drawn criticism from Bertolino, who accused him of using the case to seek publicity and the promotion of a possible new reality show.