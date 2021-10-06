Brian Laundrie stole and used Gabby Petito’s bank card three days after she was last seen alive in Wyoming according to Petito family lawyer, Richard Stafford.

Brian Laundrie stole and used Gabby Petito’s bank card in Wyoming just three days after the slain 22-year-old Long Island, NY native was last seen alive, her family’s lawyer revealed on Tuesday.

Petito was last spotted at a Wyoming restaurant on Aug 27, while Laundrie, 23, returned home alone in her van on Sept. 1 — and the boyfriend has since gone on the run from the feds.

‘You can look at his state of mind by his actions,’ Petito family attorney Richard Stafford said on the ‘Dr. Phil,’ show (see below).

‘He ran, he stole her credit card, he used her credit card to get home, and then ran from the police,’ Stafford said. ‘That’s going to show a lot what he was thinking back then.’

The disclosure echoes previous reports of Laundrie taking Gabby’s ID to restrict her activities and movements, fitting a behavior akin to abuse and control, claimed Petito best friend, Rose Davis.

Laundrie parents backtrack on missing son timeline

Federal authorities in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie on Sept. 23 for allegedly using a stolen card ‘on or about August 30, 2021, through and including on or about September 1, 2021’ and ‘obtained things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more.’

At the time FBI declined to identify the victim of the fraud.

Petito’s body was found at a campground at the Teton-Bridges National Forest in Wyoming, with her death classified as a homicide.

Laundrie lawyered up and refused to talk to authorities after he returned home without her on Sept. 1 and less than two weeks later disappeared from his parents’ Florida home, just days after her parents declared Gabby missing on Sept 13.

The fugitive’s parents told police he went on a hike on Sept. 14 at the nearby Carlton Reserve and never returned. It wasn’t until September 17 that the man’s parents reported him missing.

On Tuesday, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino released a statement saying that ‘upon further communication with the FBI,’ they ‘now believe’ that Laundrie left the house a day earlier, on Sept. 13. The same day that Gabby’s parents declared her missing.

By the time Laundrie’s parents reported their son missing, the ‘person of interest’ had a four day head start as he fled.

Laundrie is the only person of interest in Petito’s disappearance and death and is now the subject of a massive FBI-led manhunt.

Petito was last seen alive with Laundrie on Aug. 27 at the Merry Piglets restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where witnesses said Laundrie flipped out on the staff.