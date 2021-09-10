: About author bio at bottom of article.

Los Angeles mom of 3 found dead by husband after weekend getaway

A Los Angeles woman was found slain by her husband and the couple’s three teenage children upon returning to the family home following a weekend getaway.

The body of Virginia ‘Gina’ Cantero, 36, was found at the home Tuesday, NBC4 reported.

‘Her family had been out of town, they returned home Tuesday night and they discovered her,’ LAPD detective Christine Moselle told via NBC4.

‘She had been deceased for an unknown amount of time but definitely several days.’

Police don’t believe she was the victim of a break-in or burglary gone bad.

‘There is no evidence of forced entry,’ Moselle reportedly said.

Person of interest

‘We are still developing a suspect but we have a person of interest.’

An initial police investigation found Cantero ‘was a victim of a violent homicide,’ and the woman’s brother believed she was killed by a ‘new friend’ who he doesn’t trust and yet to be located, according to NBC4.

‘I called her the last few days … no response,’ Sean Soto said.

Cantero, who was estranged from her husband, ‘loved her kids, would give her shirt off her back for anybody,’ Soto added.

No known motive

The victim’s car was reportedly recovered miles away from her Sylmar home.

Moselle says they are still waiting on her cause of death, while saying Cantero was the victim of a ‘violent homicide’.