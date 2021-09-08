Natalia Jacquemin St Peters Missouri woman charged with slitting throat of 6 year old boy that she is related to. Victim was left with 8 inch gash.

A Missouri woman has admitted to slitting the throat of a 6-year-old boy last month, leaving her victim with a massive gash and damaged muscles according to reports.

Natalia Jacquemin, 46, of St Peters is alleged to have committed the act at a St. Charles home on Aug. 27 before reporting it to police, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, citing court documents.

‘I slit his throat,’ said Jacquemin. ‘I tried getting him away from his dad. I slit his neck. … I did it.’

Jacquemin allegedly told a responding officer, ‘I just wanted him to rest in peace.’

Jacquemin told police she had killed the child. But he survived the attack that left him with an eight-inch wound on his neck and muscle damage. The boy according to KMOV underwent surgery following the attack.

KSDK-TV reports Jacquemin and the child are related.

The woman was charged with assault and armed criminal action. Her bail was set by a judge at $2 million cash.

Law enforcement officers found ‘a drop of blood’ on the floor of the hallway between the boy’s bedroom and the kitchen, the charges state. Authorities also found several knives and a razor knife at the scene, though none had blood on them, per the Dispatch.