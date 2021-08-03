: About author bio at bottom of article.

Body of missing Arkansas woman found weighed down in pond, 3 arrested

The body of a missing Arkansas woman was found weighed down in an Oklahoma pond last week, with three suspects arrested in connection to her death, police said.

The remains of Tara Strozier, 40, were located in the body of water near Rock Island on Thursday after suspect Alex Davis, 30, allegedly admitted to killing her, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The cause and manner of death was pending an autopsy.

Strozier, a mother of three, was reported missing from Fort Smith, Arkansas, on July 19. The missing woman’s car was found five days later, abandoned in Cameron, Oklahoma, authorities said.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office suspected foul play after the car was located without any sign of Strozier.

What, relationship, if any, did the suspects have with Strozier?

Investigators believe Strozier was tortured at a mobile home before she was murdered. From there her body was weighed down and thrown into the pond.

Davis told police that another suspect, Austin Johnson, 23, was with him during the killing.

Both Davis and Johnson are charged with murder. A third suspect, Kaelin Hutchinson, 24, was charged with obstruction of an officer.

All three men were arrested Thursday and booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center, authorities said.

Recent arrests

Authorities did not state what led up to the woman being apparently murdered. Not immediately clear is how or if the woman knew the men involved in her death.

A search on the internet revealed Strozier previously arrested in relation to narcotics busts.