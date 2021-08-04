Latanya Young Dr Dre daughter homeless and living in rental car as estranged eldest daughter & single mom of four speaks of struggling to make it while her multi-millionaire celebrity father refuses to help.

It seems not all celebrity offspring have it so good after all, case in point, Hollywood producer, Dr. Dre’s estranged eldest homeless daughter who has told in an exclusive of being shut off from her famous well to do father as she lives in a rental car and toils in a variety of dead end app jobs.

In an exclusive with the dailymail, LaTanya Young, 38, a single mom of four tells of her all general misery and confusion as to why her famous multi millionaire dad (estimated to be worth $800m) has cut her off after previously going to the press (do you think a second time will help?).

Young, in her pity tell all, explains having to work as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats along with picking up work as an assembler at a warehouse.

Despite the gigs, Young claims that she can’t afford to secure an apartment in California and is living in a rental vehicle.

Young, who has not seen her father in 18 years and who had been receiving financial help until January 2020 from her father, who purportedly cut her off after the estranged daughter went to the press, is pleading for financial help, while saying she hasn’t received a dime fin 18 months.

‘I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse’

The tell all comes amid a California court ordering Dre in having to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $300,000 a month in spousal support following the couple’s recent divorce. Which is to say, if dad can spare $300K a month, what’s another tight wad of cash to his former bestie daughter? The answer it seems is a lot.

LaTanya is Dr. Dre’s daughter by Lisa Johnson, 53 (yes kids, Dre had Young when her mom was only 15) with the couple splitting when LaTanya was five years old.

The discarded daughter says she has not seen her famous father, whose legal name is Andre Romelle Young, in 18 years, while saying she is forced to communicate with her dad’s legal team on account of her father refusing to give the down and out daughter his number.

LaTayna, mom of Tatiyana, 16, Rhiana, 13, D’Andre, eight, who is named after his grandfather, and Jason III, three, told the dailymail: ‘I’ve been working in a warehouse and doing Uber Eats and DoorDash.

‘My kids are staying with friends – they are not living in the car, it’s just me,’ she told DailyMail.com.

‘I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now – I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse.

‘I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.’

Struggling to live the American dream

But despite efforts of self sufficiency, the gig economy may not be just enough after all when it comes to making it or living the American dream.

LaTanya who struggles to make ends meet, says she now fears losing her rental car as she has not been able to keep up with weekly payments.

‘The car is a pretty penny,’ she told the dailymail. ‘It’s an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week.

‘Sooner or later they are going to take the car.’

Kids, stop for a moment. Does LaTanya’s situation mirror that of yours or someone whom you know? Keep in mind a recent report telling of 4 out of 10 Americans struggling to get a foothold post pandemic.

But where there is a will, there is a way.

‘I can only talk to my dad through his lawyer…’

LaTanya tells of having moved with her kids from Nevada to California a month ago in the hope that she would earn better money after her work dried up.

‘The wage is higher in California – there was no work in Nevada.

‘There weren’t enough jobs.

‘I have friends and family that will let us come back and forth but the majority of the time I’m living out of my car,’ she added.

LaTanya has been asking Dr. Dre’s lawyer for help but he has told her that since she has spoken about her father to the press in the past, he will not give her any money.

And in a hint, that it’s not all just money, but family blood that ails her, Young explains she is ‘pained’ by the fact that her children have never met their famous grandfather.

‘I’m homeless and I’ve been reaching out to my dad for help.

‘His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press.

‘I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t.

It wasn’t always so bad…

‘I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids.

‘My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn’t want anything to do with them.’

When Dr. Dre was rushed to hospital with a brain aneurysm in January, LaTanya found it difficult to even know if her father was in a stable condition.

‘It was like pulling teeth just to know if he was alright in the hospital,’ she said.

Which is to wonder, did Young manage to visit her famous dad at the hospital or even just send him a ‘get well soon dad,’ card ?

Young admits Dre hasn’t completely forsaken her, with the Hollywood producer previously paying her rent and giving her an allowance, which all ended in January, 2020, when a furious Dre cut the woman off after going to the press.

Reflects the down and out daughter who has yet to find a reality show, an Instagram page that adores her: ‘People label me as a millionaire’s daughter so they don’t understand why I’m working.’

Adding, ‘It makes me want to crawl under a rock.

‘He used to help with our rent and gave an allowance but he told us he wouldn’t do anything anymore. I’m out on the streets.

Will the world turn around and save LaTanya?

‘I asked him for help and I haven’t got a response back from his lawyer.

‘I’m hearing about mistresses that he’s bought houses for. It’s a messy situation.’

Hinting at bitter resentment, Young explains she is ‘hurt’ that her famous estranged dad is now paying his ex wife of 24 years, Nicole (and who helped him built his empire), $300K a month after a divorce judge compelled him last month.

Explains Young. ‘I just heard that he has to pay $300k a month for spousal support – it’s embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: why?

‘What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got.

‘I honestly wrote a proposal and asked him if he could get a home for me and my sister and my kids.

‘He was supposed to put us through college and pay for our health insurance and he never did that.

‘My mom felt like he never upheld his end of the bargain.

‘I commend Nicole in a way – she did what she had to do.’

Which is to wonder, will LaTanya Young do what she has to do? And if she can’t do what she has to do, what hope for so many other Americans in far worse situations than her, who are also trying to stay afloat without the recourse of famous fathers or tabloids telegraphing her story of woe?

1-800-HELP-LATANYA-DRE.