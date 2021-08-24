Emma Presler Houston Tx woman charged setting Kingwood couple on fire, killing Devin Graham. Wanted woman had previously been charged with a September 2020 murder before charges against her were dropped.

Houston police are searching for a 19-year-old woman accused of setting a man on fire in the Kingwood area and killing him.

Emma Presler, 19, was charged with murder, Montgomery County, Texas authorities announced on Monday according to a release.

Houston Police officers responded to a report of an arson at the residence at 2046 Aspen Glade Drive at about 10 p.m. on August 6.

The victims, Devin Graham, 33, and Karissa Lindros, 26, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of severe burns. Both were listed in critical condition and Graham eventually mortally succumbed to his wounds.

Before he died, Graham told police a woman entered the residence and poured an unknown substance on him and lit him on fire.

‘You could tell he was hurt badly because he was screaming his lungs out.’

Witnesses reported seeing a young woman fleeing the scene in a white, four-door sedan shortly after the victims were set on fire.

‘All I can think about is that house being on fire, and that guy screaming. It’s just been pretty bad,’ Jeff Wilson, a neighbor who called 911, told ABC 13. ‘You could tell he was burned, bad. He did not have any clothes on, and his skin was just peeling. You could tell he was hurt badly because he was screaming his lungs out.’

‘Further investigation led to the identity of Presler as the suspect in this case,’ Houston Police said according to KWTX.

Lindros remains hospitalized and is fighting for her life. Lindros suffered burns to 70 percent of her body, her family said.

It remained unclear what led to the woman setting her victims on fire.

Presler is a known entity to authorities. In Sept. 2020, Presler was charged with murder after 20-year-old Cypress, Texas, woman, with disabilities, Sierra Rhodd, was shot and killed as she slept in her bed. Four men, including Presler’s boyfriend, were arrested at the time according to KHOU.

Charges against Presler were later dropped after a judge found no probable cause according to KPRC2.

Anyone with information on Presler’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.