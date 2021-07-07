Xavier Dominique Davis Houston man charged in the triple slayings of Donyavia Lagway, Gregory Carhee and 6 yr old girl, Harmony. Failed robbery attempt.

A 28 year old man is facing three capital murder charges after being accused of killing three members of a Texas family last week as a Houston area community wonders why the man killed the young family that had only moved into two months ago.

Xavier Dominique Davis, 28, appearing in front of a judge over the weekend was accused of fatally shooting, husband and wife, Gregory Carhee, 35, and Donyavia Lagway, 29 along with their six year old daughter, Harmony Carhee at the family’s home, Wednesday night.

A fourth girl, Lyric Carhee, 10, only managed to survive after playing dead after Davis allegedly lined up the family members and proceeded to shoot them dead, execution style.

The girl who incurred a wound to her arm and who has since been released from hospital, was able to call her grandmother following the ordeal, with the girl saying the man believed to be Davis had knocked on the door of the apartment before the rampage.

He had a mask on and grabbed her 1-year-old baby brother by the hair and threw him, the little girl told police. He then shot the victims in the head.

Armed robbery attempt

She said she played dead and when the killer left, she got her brother and locked the door.

Of note, the ten year old girl’s mother, Donyavia Lagway, was pregnant with her fifth child when she shot dead execution style in what authorities believe was an armed robbery attempt.

Following his arrest July 1 on a separate domestic violence charge, Davis over the weekend was identified by police as the individual behind Wednesday night’s slayings. Davis in turn was charged with charged with three counts of capital murder, as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 10-year-old’s shooting.

On Sunday, a judge denied Xavier Davis bail.

‘There is a risk to community safety,’ said the judge according to KTRK-TV. ‘The bond amounts as stated are necessary and reasonable to ensure safety of the community and prevent flight from prosecution.’

Friends and relatives were stunned to learn of the triple slaying.

‘Someone’s sick,’ Gloria Johnson, Donyavia’s friend, told KTRK-TV. ‘It’s sickening. … That’s a monster. You don’t do that.’

Open domestic violence case & prior felony aggravated robbery conviction

Charging documents obtained by Oxygen pointed to Xavier Davis being charged in the triple-slaying following a robbery attempt.

Even if Davis hypothetically had made bond, the judge had essentially ordered him to be under 24-hour house arrest. He is expected to have a GPS monitor installed within five calendar days, according to the court hearing.

The judge also ordered that Davis is not to go within 200 feet of 12101 Fondren Road, the address of where the carnage took place.

‘I’m purposefully not putting an apartment number in there,’ the judge said. ‘I want him to stay away from the apartment complex.’

Davis has a lengthy criminal record, including a number of pending cases.

On June 7, Davis allegedly pulled a ‘silver revolver’ on his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her after he became suspicious she was cheating on him, according to a separate complaint obtained by Oxygen.com. He was charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Life behind bars or possible death sentence

In 2014, Davis was also convicted of felony aggravated robbery.

If convicted in the triple murder, Davis faces life in prison or a possible death sentence, according to state laws.

Davis who did not personally appear in court Sunday due to medical reasons, had been expected to be in court Tuesday.

Davis is currently being held at a Harris County detention center, according to online jail records.