Donyavia Lagway and Gregory Carhee Houston couple, 6 yr old daughter shot dead, 10yr old plays dead survives. Gunman shoots family execution style. No arrests.

A Houston couple and their six year old daughter were shot dead ‘execution style’ at their Texas apartment on Wednesday night, while a fourth family member, a 10-year-old girl managed to survive after playing dead.

Identified as the deceased on social media were, Gregory Carhee, 35 and his 29 year old pregnant wife, Donyavia Lagway and the couple’s six year old daughter, Harmony Carhee. The couple’s ten year old daughter, Lyric Carhee, who incurred a gunshot wound to the arm, survived the gun violence after pretending to have died.

Houston police responded to a shooting in the 12100 block of Fondren near West Airport just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after the 10 year old daughter called her grandmother who then called police.

Also surviving the shooting was a 1-year-old baby boy who was uninjured while a fourth child, the couple’s 8-year-old son was away from the apartment with his uncle during the carnage KTRK reported.

The 10-year-old reportedly played dead after she was shot. The girl told family the shooter, who she described as a man wearing a mask, lined up her family members on the couch and shot them each in the head.

‘Granny, someone came in and shot me, my mom, my dad, and my sister, and they dead,’

At the time of the shooting, the ten year old girl’s mother was said to have told the intruder that he had the wrong apartment, but he went inside, threw the one-year-old boy by the hair, then lined up the family members on the couch and shot each of them in the head.

Lyric who had been shot in the arm, held her baby brother and pretended to be dead.

After the gunman left, the girl called her grandmother and showed her the harrowing scene inside the apartment on FaceTime. The grandmother then summoned the police.

‘She said, ‘Granny, someone came in and shot me, my mom, my dad, and my sister, and they dead,” relative, Angela Ervin said. ‘She was in the house for about 15 minutes with the bodies until we got here.”

‘This is a very, very tragic scene. We’re sending out prayers to the family,’ Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said. ‘This was a very difficult scene not only for us, the officers, but the family as well. So we’re sending out prayers and hopes that anybody has any information.’

The ten year old girl was said to have spent about 15 minutes with her parents and sister’s bodies until help arrived.

Following the shooting, the bleeding child was taken to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Shooter known to the family

HPD is still looking for the shooter. They did not have a suspect description or known motive.

Investigators believe the shooter did not break in and possibly knew the victims who police declined to publicly identify.

‘This was probably not a home invasion… there was no damage. There was possibly a known disturbance of some sort,’ Cantu said. ‘But right now, we don’t have all the details, and right now, we’re just looking for a suspect to see what happened.’

Homicide investigators are working to review surveillance video in the area.

Family at the scene said they have no idea who could have done this. They said the couple just moved to the apartment from Spring a couple months ago.

Homicide investigators are working on reviewing surveillance video in the area.

There is a $5,000 reward for information on the case.