Dina and Kassceen Weaver Virginia parents charged after body of five year old boy found in freezer in the garage. Cause and manner of death yet to be determined.

A Virginia couple have been arrested after the remains of their son, Eliel Adon Weaver were found in a freezer in their garage, according to reports.

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, of Chesterfield, were charged with conspiracy to conceal the body of their son, who they referred to as ‘Adon’, who was believed to be under the age of 5 at the time of his death.

The cause and manner of death was not immediately clear. Investigators sought to determine the circumstances surrounding the child dying, WRIC reported.

Authorities received a tip to search the couple’s home on May 4 where they discovered the boy’s body in a freezer in the garage, Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Authorities said they believe Adon may have died sometime between two and five years ago, suggesting that the infant’s body may have been stored in the freezer no less than 2 years.

Family kept to themselves

Chesterfield Police Major Mike Louth said the state medical examiner’s office ‘had to bring in some specialists — forensic anthropologists — to determine a way to ‘thaw’ those remains out so we didn’t lose anything, or do any damage to the remains, so we’d still be able to determine whether there was anything of evidentiary value.’

‘This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this. It’s a heartbreaking case to observe,’ Louth told reporters.

To date, both parents had been charged with failing to render aid to a child, police said.

Kassceen has been also been charged with domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female who is known to him — but police haven’t released any details about the circumstances surrounding the additional charges.

The Weavers are married but at this time only Dina Weaver has been confirmed through DNA testing to be the child’s biological mother.

Pam Brown, a resident on the street said that the Weavers primarily kept to themselves. She said that she never saw the children outside and that ‘Adon’ was the younger of the two children, WRIC reported.

The older child, who is now in foster care, was home-schooled, according to the neighbor.

The parents have been released on bond and are expected to appear in court on Aug. 5.

It remained unclear if further charges were pending or why the parents sought to conceal the death of their son.