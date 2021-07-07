Tatum Morrell Montana hiker, 23, remains missing 6 days after setting out along the mountain ranges at Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Montana authorities are are searching for the whereabouts of a 23-year-old woman who set off hiking in the Custer Gallatin National Forest last Thursday and who remains missing ever since.

Tatum Morrell hiked out on the West Fork Trailhead the afternoon of July 1, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook release. The trailhead is located in south-central Montana, near the Wyoming border.

Morrell was last heard from at about 8 p.m. Thursday when she checked in with her mom using an InReach device, the sheriff’s office said.

Morrell is an avid hiker and was planning to hike to the top of five mountain peaks in the area. She had an orange and gray tent set up in the Shadow Lake area.

Red Lodge Search and Rescue is assisting the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Morrell.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have seen her while out hiking or has information on the matter to contact the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at 406-446-1234.

A report via NBCMontana said there are no further updates at this time.