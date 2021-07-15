Sheila Marie Riggie Oklahoma City mother attacks her two sons and a third child during a drinking binge. Woman is charged with child abuse after previous complaints.

An Oklahoma woman has been arrested after allegedly punching, beating, stabbing, along with biting her two young children whilst going on a drinking bender.

Sheila Marie Riggie, 32, of Oklahoma City was booked on child abuse charges after the woman’s two young boys called their father to say their mother was abusing them and a third child, a relative of the boys, News 9 reported.

The episode which occurred Wednesday night at a home located in the 3000 block of NW 41st St. circa 7.30 pm, follows complaints of the mother’s uncontrolled drinking and that her ‘drinking problem‘ had led to her exhibiting extreme recent behavior in recent weeks.

The father who had in turn called police on the boy’s mother says he had previously filed a report with the Department of Department of Human Services, only for no action to be taken.

The father who had previously been married to the mother, asserted saving his 6 year and 11 year old sons’ lives along with their cousin, when the man’s sons told him Riggie had threatened to cut the three children’s throats.

History of prior abuse

Neighbors told News9 that they occasionally heard noises ‘from time to time,’ while saying they never suspected any abuse.

‘No not at all, we heard commotion, but we weren’t thinking it was to that extent. From the stuff we have been hearing there is a limit and I feel like they passed that,’ neighbor Teejay Adams, told the outlet.

A filed police report said the boys had visible injuries. One boy had a swollen eye and a cut on his back and chest; with the child telling cops Riggie had tried to stab him with a screwdriver. The other child had a bite mark on his cheek and forehead.

Noted the police report in part, ‘Riggie punched, kicked and bit them and threw knives at them’.

Oklahoma City police arrested the mom and booked her into the Oklahoma County Jail.

‘All three children were turned over to the father as part of being taken into protective custody,’ said MSgt. Gary Knight with OCPD according to News9.

Not immediately clear is why the government agency the father had previously complained to failed to intervene and what treatment the mother would be compelled to undertake in a bid to address her apparent alcoholism.