Raquel Spohn Wehber Uber Eats driver stabbed to death by 17 year old girl at National City, California. No known motive.

California prosecutors are seeking to try a 17 year old teen girl who fatally stabbed a female Uber driver last week as an adult according to reports.

The girl, who has not been identified, is accused of killing Raquel Spohn Wehber, a 58-year-old Uber Eats driver at Lanoitan Avenue near 18th Street in National City, which is about a 10-minute drive south of San Diego.

The alleged stabbing is reported to have occurred on Tuesday, with the victim who was stabbed multiple times, dying at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a woman running from a car, FOX 5 reported. Officers followed a trail of blood to a nearby mobile home and arrested the teen girl on suspicion of murder.

The reasons for the stabbing and the relationship between the victim and suspect remain unclear.

Who ordered Uber driver?

Spohn Wehber, who lived in Tijuana, Mexico, was a mother of two and a grandmother. Friends and family were at a loss to try to understand what led to the fatal stabbing.

Spohn Wehber had given the girl a ride in San Diego’s National City area on the afternoon of July 6. After the ride, the National City Police Department said the teen stabbed Spohn Wehber multiple times, killing her.

In the days following the fatal stabbing, friends and family set up a memorial at the site with flowers, candles and a photograph of Spohn Wehber according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Uber told NBC 7 the ride from Spohn Wehber was requested by an adult since underage passengers are not allowed to use the rideshare service. The company said the account holder who requested the ride had been banned from the platform.

As of Thursday morning, NCPD detectives said they were in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Uber account used to request the deadly ride.

‘The senseless and brutal crime that took the life of Raquel Spohn Wehber is heartbreaking and our thoughts are with her family,’ Uber said in a statement.

Come Friday, the un-named teen was arraigned virtually and charged with murder and torture. The 17 year old entered a plea of not guilty in juvenile court through her attorney. Prosecutor Cherie Somerville told KNSD that the district attorney’s office indicated it would ask Superior Court Judge España to move the case to adult court.

Present at Friday’s arraignment in juvenile court was the suspect’s parents and the victim’s husband who listened in on the teleconference, according to KNSD.

The teen who was ordered to remain in custody is due back in court July 20 for a readiness hearing.

A GoFundme fundraiser set up by the victim’s daughter as of Monday morning had raised $5,315 USD raised of $15,000 goal.