Upstate NY woman tries to decapitate her dog with sword

Pauline Waldron Cairo NY woman charged with animal cruelty for trying to decapitate her pet dog with sword. Animal undergoes life saving surgery.

An upstate New York woman is facing animal cruelty charges after the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says she tried to decapitate her dog with a sword.

Pauline Waldron, 67, of Cairo, was arrested last week in the Albany area according to a release via the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were tipped off last Wednesday, June 20, by workers at the Catskill Animal Hospital, where the wounded animal underwent life-saving surgery, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say the dog owner stabbed the dog, an Australian Cattle Dog and Blue Heeler mix named Peaches, several times before trying to decapitate her, and left her to suffer for about eight hours.

The dog was left alone for eight hours before receiving medical care, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear who discovered the injured dog.

‘How can someone do this to a living creature?’

The sheriff’s office said five other dogs were seized from Waldron’s home.

The incident led to Ron Perez, president and CEO of the Columbia Greene Humane Society in disbelief.

‘Those were some of the most gruesome pictures I have ever seen.’ Perez told hudsonvalley360.com.

‘I can’t imagine how someone can do this to another living creature, let alone her own pet,’ Perez reiterated.

Peaches is currently being fostered by a veterinary professional. However, WNYT reports the dog has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

Waldron has since been released without bail following an arraignment at Cairo Town Court. She is scheduled to return for a future court date where prosecutors will seek to prosecute the woman to the fullest extent of the law.