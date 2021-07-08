Laurel Mississippi murder suicide: Jilted ex lover Horacio Sanchez Suarez kills Stacey Nicole Mould ex girlfriend then self after bad break up.

A man called 911 just before entering his ex-girlfriend’s home to report ‘an emergency’ in which he killed her before shooting himself dead on the 4th of July according to police.

Horacio Sanchez Suarez, 41, called 911 dispatchers at 9:35 a.m. and told them that police assistance was needed at a Laurel, Mississippi address, according to WDAM-TV News. The residence belonged to the his ex-girlfriend, 37-year-old Stacey Nicole Moulds.

When police arrived, both Suarez and Moulds were found deceased at the scene in what Laurel police described as an apparent murder suicide. Suarez’s car was still running.

‘We believe that he [Suarez] called as he was pulling up to or entering the home,’ said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, according to WDAM-TV. ‘He obviously had access to the home. His car was still running. He walked into the home, and from obviously canvassing the neighborhood, what they heard, the gunshots, he then horribly shot and killed the lady and then turned the gun on himself before we could get there.’

‘The phone call did come from the suspect’s phone,’ Cox confirmed to Oxygen.com.

Bad break-up

Police said both Suarez and Moulds died of a single gunshot wound from a handgun, according to the Laurel Leader-Call.

‘Between the statements and the scene inside, there is no doubt it was a murder-suicide,’ Cox told Oxygen.com. ‘It’s just a horrible situation.’

Cox said that the victims had previously been in a romantic relationship but had separated.

‘Our indication was that it was a dating relationship that ended, obviously, not very well,’ Cox told Oxygen.com. ‘Just the way it played out, it’s extremely different from what we generally deal with.’

Cox didn’t know what the exact motive for the crime was.

‘I don’t know why,’ he commented. ‘Why does anybody do anything?’

Suarez according to Cox had worked as an electrician in the normally small quaint town.

‘It’s not that we don’t have anything happen here, probably between two to four murders,’ Cox continued. ‘It’s a very unusual murder-suicide. I was trying to remember, I don’t remember the last murder-suicide that we had within the city. That particular neighborhood is extremely quiet.’