Julia Hennessy Cayuela Brazilian Instagram influencer dies motorcycle accident after last haunting post. Husband, Daniel Cayuela survives.

A Brazilian social media influencer has died in a motorcycle accident just hours after posting to her 333,000 Instagram followers: ‘Life is short, let’s be crazy — me, you, god and the road. Your dreams are mine.’

Júlia Hennessy Cayuela, 22, was on a motorbike road trip with her husband, Daniel Cayuela, when they were involved in a crash on July 15 in São José dos Pinhais outside São Paulo, Brazil.

The young woman was airlifted to a hospital in the nearby city of Parana in critical condition, but died shortly after arrival of sudden cardiac arrest, according to Brazil’s O Tempo.

Daniel — an entrepreneur with more than 110,000 Instagram followers of his own — was also seriously injured, underwent shoulder surgery and remains in intensive care.

The Cayuelas had been married for four years, and often documented their motorcycle adventures via their respective social media accounts. Their final post on both of their accounts features them with helmets posing jubilantly before an oversize yellow sign for the town of Capão Bonito.

A Brazilian beauty influencer has been killed in a road accident just hours after posting ‘Life is short, let’s be crazy – Me, you, God and the road!’ pic.twitter.com/lhRX3jWXil — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) July 19, 2021

Was she daring death?

One follower deemed the stunning web star’s post something of a premonition.

‘From the phrase she put in that photo, it looked like she knew she was going to pass away,’ he wrote, per O Tempo’s English translation. ‘In videos, Júlia even stated that the roads along which the couple took the trip were quite winding and that she got nauseated because of the curves in the path. In some moments of the recordings, it is possible to see that there was a lot of fog on the way.’

The Federal Highway Police of Parana and Ecovia told local Brazil’s G1 they suspect a truck was crossing the BR-277 road in São José dos Pinhais when the cycling couple crashed into the side of it while crossing lanes.

‘We are desolate, in shock, a very difficult time,’ Julia’s step-father Jerônimo Onofre told G1. ‘Julia was my daughter since she was 6. We are suffering.’

‘They were in love…’

The couple had reportedly been married for four years, and Cayuela was studying biomedicine and wanted to open her own clinic. Family members had to inform Daniel about what happened to his wife, according to Onofre.

‘Daniel is in shock, crying a lot, not believing what happened. They were very united and in love,’ Onofre stated

Júlia was buried on July 17 in the city of Belo Horizonte in the couple’s native state of Minas Gerais. Her funeral was captured in video footage as hundreds of devoted fans mourned her loss.