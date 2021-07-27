Dalia Garay Texas woman & boyfriend shot dead by Lucio Estrada Molina ex husband at soccer tournament before killing himself.

A Texas man attending a soccer tournament over the weekend, shot dead his pregnant former wife and her boyfriend before fleeing the area and later shooting himself dead according to reports.

Dalia Garay, 35, a mother of four, was watching the game with her 29-year-old boyfriend, when her ex-husband Lucio Estrada Molina opened gunfire at the couple around 10am Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Matias Almeyda Training Center facility in North Houston.

Molina according to family members is alleged to have fired at the couple following a confrontation between the three, but authorities did not confirm that information, KTRK reported.

The suspected gunman reportedly shot his former wife and her new lover before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

The boyfriend who was shot was said to have died at the scene, with Garay taken to a hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased boyfriend was not named.

Who was the father of unborn child?

It remained unclear if the the deceased man was the father of Garay’s unborn child. Family members said they did not know how long Garay had been dating her boyfriend.

Deputies said the woman was at the soccer tournament with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not harmed the Houston Chronicle reported.

Family members told investigators, some two hours after the shooting, of having received a text message from the suspected gunman, saying he planned to kill himself.

Molina’s body was found by deputies inside a home 10 miles away in the 7700 block of Bayou Forest. The man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a pistol was found near his body, investigators said.

‘The pistol lying next to him matches the pistol we had over here,’ Sgt. Ben Bell with the Harris County Sheriffs Office Homicide unit, KTRK reported.

At the time of the shooting, there were no less than a hundred people, including dozens of teenagers who had gathered to watch the soccer tournament. No known motive to the double murders was given.