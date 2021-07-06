Edward Cagney Mathews Mount Laurel NJ racial rant against black neighbor leads to neighbors protesting outside residents home as he is arrested. History of bias intimidation.

Not much love lost. NJ police arrested a ‘white man’ after the Mt Laurel local was allegedly caught on camera going on a racist rant at a black resident’s home.

The aggrieved homeowner called police on Friday and told them she’d been harassed by her neighbor, Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, officials said. When an officer arrived, Matthews insisted he had no jurisdiction because it was private property, then told the cop to go talk to ‘these f–king n—-rs.’

A six-minute video of the interaction quickly went viral online. Over the course of the video, Matthews uses multiple racial slurs and calls a Black man a ‘monkey’ and a ‘dumb, ignorant n—-r.’

‘Learn your laws. This is not Africa,’ Matthews can be heard saying on the video.

Before he left, Matthews shouted his address to the person filming and told anyone watching to come see him. Which is exactly what they did come Monday, WPVI reported.

History of harassing non-white residents

As officers escorted Matthews from his home Monday, crowds of protesters shouted and threw objects at the much despised man, NJ.com reported.

Police charged Matthews with harassment and biased intimidation. Officials said they were ‘actively investigating other incidents involving’ Matthews.

‘The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form,’ police said. ‘This type of behavior is totally unacceptable. We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions.’

Neighbors told WPVI the confrontation stemmed from months of issues involving the HOA board for the development where Mathews and his neighbor lived.

According to other neighbors, Mathews has a history of harassing non-white residents.

‘The guy is off his rocker and they need to get him out,’ Aliya Robinson told Fox 29. ‘He cannot be racially harassing and assaulting people, spitting on people, busting down doors, breaking windows and writing ‘White lives matter’ on stuff.”

Robinson’s daughter, Jazmyn Suszynski, told the station that Mathews accosted her at a different complex.

‘I’ve never been a racist’

‘When we first moved there, I guess he didn’t think minorities should live there, so he kicked my door in with my children there,’ she said.

Southern Burlington NAACP President Marcus Sibley told NJ.com he wants to see additional charges brought against Mathews due to his alleged history.

Mathews has since maintained that he is not a racist.

‘I’ve never been a racist,’ he claimed via Philadelphia’s NBC10. ‘I’ve made mistakes, said racial slurs out of anger or being drunk. I may not be able to relate to communities of color but I am not a racist and I have the upmost respect for us as a community.’

