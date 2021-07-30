Desiree Castaneda Tulsa, Oklahoma woman arrested after 12 year old daughter gives birth after becoming impregnated to 24 year old man who she didn’t report to police.

Are you friends with your child’s rapist too…? Oklahoma police arrested a woman after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth – and the family welcomed the child’s abuser, who described himself as the victim’s boyfriend, to a baby shower.

Tulsa police said mom Desiree Castaneda and other family members knew about the victim’s relationship with 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara, who was left ‘confused and surprised’ when he was arrested July 14 as he accompanied the 12-year-old to the hospital where she delivered.

‘At the time, we received many questions along the lines of, ‘Where were the parents?’’ the Tulsa Police Department wrote in a statement on Facebook.

‘The family permitted the relationship, and there are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect.’

Castaneda whose Facebook page describes her as a night stocker at Walmart was booked with enabling child sex abuse and neglect. The victim’s dad is behind bars on a 12-year prison sentence for an unrelated case of first-degree rape, cops said.

Miranda-Jara was charged with first-degree rape of a minor when he showed up to the Hillcrest Hospital with the 12 year old victim in mid-labor. When questioned, the 24 year old admitted he was the father of the unborn child, while observed ‘acting a bit unsure as to why police were even getting involved,’ FOX23 reported.

‘They walked in just like any other couple would; excited to deliver their newborn child,’ Officer Danny Bean told the media outlet.

Prior to the girl giving birth, Miranda-Jara had posted on his Facebook wall that he was in a relationship with the 12 year old girl. Photos of Miranda-Jara and the victim at the baby shower were also posted to his page. Not immediately clear is how or why those who knew the girl failed to notify authorities about the illicit liaison.

‘We don’t get this kind of call every day,’ Bean further reflected. ‘It certainly was a surprise for everyone involved.’