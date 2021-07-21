Juan Miranda-Jara Tulsa, Oklahoma 24 year old man charged with rape after 12 year old child he described as his girlfriend gives birth at hospital.

A 24 year old Oklahoma man has charged with first degree rape after having brought a 12-year-old pregnant girl who he described as his girlfriend to hospital to give birth to their baby last week.

Officers were called to Hilcrest Medical Center for a report of a potential rape involving a 12-year-old girl in labor on July 14, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

During questioning, Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, allegedly admitted to police being in a relationship with the child since October 2020 and having impregnated the victim.

Police said Miranda-Jara proudly told them he was the father of the baby girl his girlfriend was about to deliver, and seemed confused as to why officers were called to the hospital.

‘They walked in just like any other couple would, excited to deliver their newborn child,’ Tulsa police officer Danny Bean told Fox 23.

24 year old man was unsure why he was being questioned about pregnant 12 year old girl

Bean added that the expecting couple thought the situation was ‘kinda fine’ and did not see anything wrong with it. The man was observed acting unsure as to why police were even getting involved.

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16 years old.

Officers believe Miranda-Jara was fully expecting to go home with his child-girlfriend and newborn baby later that day as if everything was perfectly legal.

Despite her young age, the 12-year-old delivered a healthy baby daughter and was later released from the hospital, but without her boyfriend.

How was the relationship able to happen and why didn’t anyone report the child being pregnant?

Miranda-Jara was arrested on a charge of first-degree rape, but police said he could face additional counts related to the underage pregnancy.

Police have not said how Miranda-Jara first came into contact with the young girl, why she was allowed to have a sexual relationship with a man twice her age, and how the girl who was old enough to be a fifth or sixth school grader was able to carry her baby to full term without anyone reporting the pregnancy to the authorities.

‘We know there are many people in the community who are shocked by this, grossed out by this, disturbed by this, have questions, a whole range of emotions,’ Bean told FOX23. ‘But in time, we will be able to give the community the answers they want. We just don’t have all the answers right now to give them, and we don’t want to compromise the investigation that’s still happening and really just now getting started.’

Social media posts suggest that some of Miranda-Jara’s relatives had been aware of his relationship with the minor and seemingly had approved of it.

On his Facebook page, which has seen been deleted, Miranda-Jara openly stated that he was in a relationship with the underage girl and shared photos from their recent baby shower.

In one image, the man is seen happily posing with the pregnant 12-year-old wearing a floral dress and a festive sash, with pink and gold balloons and a cupcake tower in the background.

Miranda-Jara remained jailed as of Wednesday on $50,000 bond. The man is due back in court on August 26 where he could potentially face more charges for the under-aged pregnancy depending on what investigators find.