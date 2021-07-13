Christopher Phelon Algona dad shoots & kills two sons, 3 & 6, then self

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Christopher Phelon Algona, Iowa father shoots and kills two sons, ages, 3 & 6, then self in apparent murder suicide. No known motive.

The father of two young boys is reported to have shot and killed the two brothers dead at his Iowa home before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder suicide.

Christopher Phelon, 32, fatally shot Logan, 6, and Seth, 3, on July 5 around 8pm, Monday night at his home on S. Harlan Street in Algona.

The state medical examiner says the boys died from gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths homicides, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Phelon also died from a gunshot wound which detectives believe was self-inflicted. His death has been ruled a suicide.

The gunman has been identified as the boys’ father, People Magazine reports. All three bodies were initially discovered by an unidentified 911 caller.

No known motive

Algona police shut down multiple streets in the neighborhood for several hours as they conducted their investigation.

In a statement provided to the dailymail, Algona Community School District Superintendent Joe Carter said the entire academic community is ‘saddened’ by the boys’ deaths.

‘Logan would have been a First Grade Student at Bryan Elementary this Fall and Seth would have started Preschool at Bertha Godfrey Elementary. Our thoughts go out to the families and everyone who is impacted by this tragic event,’ he said.

Officials have not yet identified a motive behind the shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the boys’ mother Grace Phelon.

Not immediately clear is the dynamics between the boys’ father and their mother leading up to the homicide shootings.