American Airlines flight 893 to Bahamas cancelled after rowdy Boston students refuse to wear face mask, forcing the flight to be cancelled. Flying etiquette amid the pandemic.

A group of more than 30 teens from Boston refused to wear face masks on an American Airlines flight to the Bahamas on Monday — forcing the flight to be cancelled. The incident is but the latest episode of passengers continuing to refuse to abide by rules mandating passengers to wear masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

‘It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious,’ witness Malik Banks told WSOC-TV.

American Airlines Flight 893 was set to depart Charlotte, North Carolina, at 9:30 a.m. Monday when a mechanical issue forced flyers to switch planes. The high school students, primarily aged 17 & 18, began acting up after boarding the second jet, WSOC-TV reported.

The group were believed to be on their way to the Bahamas for a graduation trip.

‘It wasn’t all of them,’ Banks said. ‘I would say 75 percent to 80 percent of them were being terrible kids, saying smart stuff.’

Flying etiquette during the pandemic

The flight was then canceled altogether. American Airlines acknowledged the incident and said the trip was delayed until Tuesday.

‘All they had to do was follow the rules, put the mask on, sit there. No smart-mouth comments,’ recalled passenger Christina Randolph. ‘And they couldn’t do it.’

Stranded adults received hotel vouchers — but age rules for hotel bookings forced the teens to spend the night at the airport.

The acting up left many infuriated as travelers sought to get quality vacationing after being cooped indoors during the pandemic.

‘Well, I’m a nurse, and it’s really, really hard to get time off work. So when you finally get time off, you really want to be somewhere you want to be,’ Randolph told WSOC-TV.

‘Some people’s vacations are ruined. They were only going for a couple of nights. Now, they have to get rebooked,’ added Stephanie Krzywanski. ‘Nobody likes it. Nobody wants to sit around and do this, but you’ve got to follow the rules.’

No arrests were made in the incident.