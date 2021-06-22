Zaniya Wright Manchester Connecticut teen girl, 13, reported missing found strangled to death. Victim had been bullied at school. Police continue to investigate, with no arrests.

A 13-year-old Connecticut teen girl was found strangled to death in the basement of an apartment building a day after she had been reported missing on Thursday.

Zaniya Wright was found Friday morning in Manchester in a ‘common area’ of a building where her family doesn’t live just on 8.30 am, Eyewitness News 3 reported.

Investigators said the seventh-grader at Illing Middle School, had been left in the care of a friend who lives in the apartment complex. Police did not indicate how long they believe Wright’s body was in the basement.

Family friend, Alena Baker said that Zaniya had been a victim of bullying, and her family had urged police to search the building on Alcott Street after they reported her missing just on 8.30 pm, Thursday night.

‘Zaniya was a very strong girl,’ Baker told Eyewitness News 3.

Person of interest id

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea citing the victim’s grandmother, Anna Boose, said a teenage boy was also understood to lives at the home where the child had been left earlier that afternoon. It was when Marissa Boose returned to pick up her daughter, the mother said was not there.

Police said they had identified a person of interest, a juvenile who was with the girl before she was reported missing, but no charges had been filed as of Saturday evening according to the Hartfod Courant.

Manchester public schools were making counselors available for grieving students.

‘I want to offer our most sincere condolences and prayers to Zaniya’s family, her many friends, and people throughout our community traumatized by this terrible news,’ Superintendent Matthew Geary said in a letter, according to ctpost.com.

‘For all those who knew Zaniya both at school and in the community, this is a heartbreaking and incredibly sad day,’ the letter stated in part.

A GoFundMe campaign, set up over the weekend by Joanne Sciulli, sought to raise money to help support the girl’s family. It continued to remain unclear why the teen girl was strangled.