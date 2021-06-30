Milwaukee dad get 20 yrs for killing 5 yr old son over...

Travis Stackhouse sentenced: Milwaukee dad get 20 yrs for killing 5 yr old son over cheesecake. How a father lost his temper and beat his son mercilessly.

How much is a slice of cheesecake worth…?

A Milwaukee man convicted of killing his 5-year-old son has been sentenced to 20 years jail.

Travis Stackhouse admitted to punching the boy in 2019 because he had eaten Stackhouse’s Father’s Day cheesecake.

The father of five’s sentencing follows Stackhouse pleaded guilty in May to three felony charges – including second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, and child abuse-intentionally cause harm.

The boy’s caretakers initially reported the child fell down the stairs. But police did not believe the injuries were consistent with that. Stackhouse later admitted to punching his son in the stomach and hitting him in the face because he ate his Father’s Day cheesecake.

Prosecutors express concern for wellbeing of man’s remaining 4 children

During initial questioning upon police being called to the house, Stackhouse told investigators he lived in the home with his girlfriend and their five children.

He said because his girlfriend worked, he was the main caretaker for the children the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal previously reported.

Addressing the father, the sentencing judge stated Stackhouse’s behavior was abhorent – that it was a terrible, terrible situation.

‘The average person that hears about this case can’t understand how you would beat or punch any living human being as badly as you did in this case – let alone your own child,’ Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Borowski said during the sentencing hearing, according to FOX 6.

Stackhouse faced up to 37 years in prison. In court on Tuesday, June 29, for sentencing, Judge Borowski ordered Stackhouse to 20 years of initial confinement and eight years of extended supervision.

In his sentencing, the judge took into account Stackhouse confessing and stopping the trial to enter a guilty plea. Prosecutors leading into Tuesday’s sentencing had expressed concern for their well-being of the man’s four other children.

As part of his sentencing, the father was also ordered to pay $500,000 restitution.