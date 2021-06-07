Shanyka Fouche Memphis Tennessee woman fires gunshots into a car with 2 adults & four young kids in Jefferson County road rage shooting along I-55.

Here we go again. A Tennessee woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting into a car carrying four children during a broad-daylight road-rage incident that left one passenger wounded, according to reports.

Shanyka K. Fouche, 22, of Memphis was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by another woman driving along I-55 in Jefferson County on Saturday when she opened fire on a Nissan Pathfinder with two adults and four children — ages 2, 3, 8 and 11 — inside, St. Louis Today reported Monday.

Fouche’s own 2-year-old child was in the car with her when she fired the three rounds around 3 p.m., the outlet reported.

The children in the victim’s car were not harmed, but a 32-year-old man in the Pathfinder’s passenger seat was struck in the leg.

The family in the Pathfinder pulled over to the side of the road to call 911. The husband of the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Revolving incidence of road rage shooting in the US

One of the couple’s four children, an 11-year-old boy, proved to be a strong witness Pevely Police Chief Alan Eickhoff said according to fox2now, ‘As he was getting shot at he thinks enough to look at the license plate and memorizes the license plate of the car which enabled us to use On Star. He is actually the hero of this incident.’

The two women in the Fusion sped off, only for their car to be pulled over by Missouri State Police about an hour later whereby Fouche was arrested. During questioning Fouche admitted to firing off a handgun at another vehicle.

Police said they found the gun in the car and charged Fouche with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault, two counts of armed criminal action and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, St. Louis Today said.

She was being held without bail at the Jefferson County Jail on Monday.

It remained unclear the identity of the female driver and what charges she faced.

Authorities had yet to say what sparked the road-rage incident as the weekend episode parallels an ongoing and sometimes deadly incidence of seemingly aggrieved drivers shooting into other vehicles along US roads.