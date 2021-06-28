Ramona Cooper & David Green Winthrop shooting victims at hands of Nathan Allen eyed as possible hate crime as writings of gunman allude to white superiority.

Authorities investigating a deadly weekend shooting in Winthrop, Massachusetts that claimed the lives of two black bystanders say that the incident may have been a hate crime.

Two people were fatally shot by Nathan Allen, a 28-year-old white man with no criminal history as he emerged from a truck he momentarily crashed. Allen who had been driving a stolen truck, crashed into a building, before fleeing only to then gun down two black bystanders ‘multiple times’. He was eventually killed by a responding sergeant.

David Green, 58, a retired state trooper, and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-olf Air Force veteran, were identified as the fatalities Fox 25 Boston reported.

‘A preliminary investigation indicates that the male suspect allegedly stole a box truck owned by a plumbing and drain company and then crashed into a residential building on Veterans Road,’ police said. ‘Following the crash, the suspect emerged from the truck and fled on foot. At some point shortly thereafter, the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, is believed to have shot the two adult victims.’

Authorities say Green a retired cop may have been trying to engage Allen, following the crash and gunfire erupting. Police say the fleeing gunman was armed with two weapons.

3 Dead In Winthrop Shooting, Including Suspect Who Crashed Stolen Truck Into A Building, @Lisa_Gresci reports https://t.co/EGlpItkaeu pic.twitter.com/vOLXLDIy9E — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 26, 2021

No criminal history and not on police radar

Rachael Rollins, the Suffolk district attorney, said that while investigations were in the early stages, anti-Black and anti-Semitic writings were located and tied to Allen. She referred to the killings as ‘executions’ and said witnesses pointed out that Allen passed other bystanders not of color, MassLive.com reported.

‘This individual wrote about the superiority of the white race,’ Rollins said in a statement. ‘About whites being ‘apex predators.’ He drew swastikas.’

Allen ‘was married and employed. He had a Ph.D. and no criminal history. To all external sources he likely appeared unassuming,’ Rollins said.

Rollins said, Allen, ‘was not on my radar’ and authorities believe he acted alone.