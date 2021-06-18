Katie Beith Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, UK woman glues eye shut with nail glue after mistaking bottle for hay fever eye drops. A tale of caution.

Did you manage to accidentally glue your eye shut too…?

A UK woman has told of finding herself in a ‘sticky situation’ (literally) when she accidentally sealed her eye shut — after mistaking fake-nail adhesive for hay fever drops.

Katie Beith, 35, suffered excruciating pain when she applied the super-fast-drying glue into her right eye while watching a movie on Wednesday in her Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, home, the Sun reported.

‘My eye was really itchy from hay fever so I thought I would go and put some drops in quick. I couldn’t find them in my bag,’ Beith explained.

The mother of one and stepmother of two, said that when she realized her mistake, she rushed to the kitchen to rinse out her eye, which the two drops of Elegant Touch had hermetically sealed. But to no avail.

A panicked Beth (do you suppose …?) then rushed to her neighbor’s home for help, with 5-year-old daughter, Pippa, in tow, and was driven to a clinic some 15 miles away.

It was there, that Beth also discovered another patient having sought treatment for a similar glue mishap in an eye. Who knew such mishaps were common place?

‘The doctor said in 17 years she had never seen this happen and they had someone an hour before me who did it as well,’ Beith told the Sun.

‘Unfortunately, they can’t do a lot, just put hot water on a cotton pad and rub it gently.’

‘It was really painful. Last night, it did open, and when I looked, there was a lump of dried glue under my eyelid,‘ the distraught mom explained.

‘I had to try and work it out. Every time I looked to the right, I would scratch my eye and it would be really painful,’ she added. ‘It was very much a burning sensation.’

‘I could have gone blind…’

‘Please don’t let Beth go blind,’ the angels serenaded in Beth’s mind ….’it was all just an honest foolish mistake.’

Beith later told the Sun she never realized what the bottle was because she hadn’t applied false nails for months.

‘It’s just a plain white bottle. They look so similar. Because I was trying to watch this stupid TV program, I missed it,’ the mom who has since regained full use of both eyes added.

The ‘mishap’ follows that of another sticky situation involving Louisiana woman, Tessica Brown who became a national viral sensation after the mom of two used the ultra strong adhesive, Gorilla Glue (‘Oops my bad!!’) in place of her usual usual hair care product, Got2b Glued, after running out.

Fortunately for Brown, surgeons (yes indeed…) were able to redeem Gorilla Glue Girl’s’ mishap after finessing the adhesive off her scalp and in the course the viral mom having now launching her own haircare line. Which is to wonder maybe Beth might want to launch her own eye drop line too? ‘Angels do listen…’