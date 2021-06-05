Itzel Ramirez Amazon driver caught on video repeatedly punching Castro Valley California woman after asking where her package was. Arrested woman claims self defence against white privilege.

When the ‘hired help’ revolts. A female Amazon delivery driver has been captured on video repeatedly punching a 67-year-old Castro Valley, California woman asking where her package was, authorities said.

The incident led to Itzel Ramirez, 21, being taken into custody by Alameda County Sheriff‘s deputies on Thursday after they received a 911 call from the victim just after 6pm, claiming the Amazon driver punching her at least 10 times around the face and head.

The owner of the apartment complex where the package was meant to be delivered told KTVU it all began when she received an alert that her package had been delivered. But when she went to the lobby, it wasn’t there.

She saw the Amazon delivery driver and asked her where the package was, with Ramirez purportedly telling her to be ‘patient’ along with her saying said ‘she’d get it soon.’

The un-named victim waited for 15 minutes in the lobby, went back outside and asked Ramirez once again where her package was. And that’s when the fireworks went off.

Bad attitude

Ramirez who had gone to talk to the driver of the Amazon delivery truck is alleged to have then made a racial slur against the elderly customer, accusing the waiting customer of ‘white privilege’.

The comment led to the waiting customer responding, ‘you don’t need to be a bitch about it,’ only to have Ramirez without warning assault her from behind as she turned to walk away.

‘I believe the Amazon driver said something about ‘your white privilege,’ and my tenant said, ‘You don’t need to be a bitch about it,’ turned around and walked away,’ apartment complex owner Doug Smith told KTVU.

Ramirez claims she hit the woman in self-defense.

‘We can’t have our delivery drivers or people out there in the community attacking people, punching people in the face,’ said sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse, both felonies. The woman’s bail was set at $100,000.