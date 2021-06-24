Hunter Brittain Arkansas teen shot dead by Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy during traffic stop. No known motive.

A local community is searching for answers after an Arkansas sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a teenager after a traffic stop early Wednesday, officials said.

The Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy, since identified as Sergeant Michael Davis, opened fire on Hunter Brittain after he stopped a truck the 17 year old was driving outside an auto shop in Cabot at about 3 a.m., according to Arkansas State Police.

Authorities offered no details about what led to the shooting but said its Criminal Investigation Division has opened a probe.

‘The circumstances of the traffic stop and what may have led up to the deputy firing his gun at Britain will be documented in the investigation,’ the news release said.

‘The investigative file upon completion will be turned-over to the Lonoke County prosecuting attorney to decide whether facts and evidence in the case are consistent or not with Arkansas laws related to the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.’

Here’s what we know now about the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Family and friends are gathering at the Sheriff’s Department now to demand justice for the teen. #arnews @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/KK7jvlDd9B — Mills Hayes (@KATVMillsHayes) June 23, 2021

Justice for Hunter Brittain

Brittain’s family said the teen and a friend had been taking the truck back from a test drive after repairing its transmission at the shop, which belongs to a friend’s family, THV11 reported.

The deputy had a bodycam, but it wasn’t clear if video was turned at the time of the shooting.

It was whilst Brittain was exiting his vehicle upon the officer’s request that ‘something happened’ leading to Sergeant Michael Davis, choosing to use lethal force. Force that many on social media decried as unnecessary and illegitimate as they sought justice for the teen’s shooting death.

According to the victim’s family, Brittain had a quart of oil in his hand at the time he was shot.

The owner of the shop, who didn’t witness the traffic stop or shooting, told KARK that the truck was operating erratically because of its transmission issues and may have even hit the deputy’s vehicle. The owner’s nephew had apparently been a friend of Brittain’s and was there as the incident unfolded.

The deputy, a sergeant with the department since 2013, is on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.