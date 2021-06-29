Fernando Pina Phoenix man arrested in stray bullet death of Graciela Molina sitting in her bedroom after suspect fired off gunshots in adjacent vacant lot.

Arizona authorities have arrested a man they believe fired a bullet that that killed a 15-year-old girl who was sitting in her bedroom on the second floor of her Phoenix home over the weekend.

Fernando Pina, 35, was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly firing a bullet that fatally struck Graciela Molina as she sat in her bedroom on the second floor of her Phoenix home just on 8pm, Friday, June 25, near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

The teen was sitting in her room along with her father and younger sister when she was struck in the neck by the stray bullet as it came through a bedroom window. Despite being rushed to hospital, the girl was declared dead AZ Family reported.

According to court documents, a witness came forward with a tip that led police to Pina. Investigators say the witness told them they saw Pina fire a handgun several times while standing by a block wall separating a vacant lot from the neighborhood.

Police later discovered three spent shell casings in the lot. Police say the witness identified a photo of Pina as the man they saw firing the gun that night.

Spent shell casings match ones found in suspects car

The witness said Pina went back to his home, which is just west of the lot, after shooting the gun. That’s where police arrested him. Investigators said Pina admitted owning guns but denied shooting one the night Graciela was killed.

Court documents state that police found a Glock and a spent shell casing in a car Pina was known to drive. Detectives said that the shell casing in the car matched the three found in the vacant lot, suggesting they all came from the same weapon ABC15 reported.

It’s not clear why Pina allegedly was shooting in the vacant lot, with police saying they do not believe the teen had ever been an intended target. The man now faces a felony manslaughter charge along with two counts of endangerment and two counts of firing a gun within city limits.

A judge set a secured appearance bond $750,000 for Pina and scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 7.

A GoFundMe Page has been created to assist Graciela’s family with funeral expenses.