Alberto Sanchez Gomez aka Spanish cannibal waiter sentenced 15 years for eating mother, feeding her to dog. Cannibal of Ventas ongoing violence against Maria Soledad Gomez.

A Spanish waiter has been jailed for more than 15 years after killing his mother, storing the woman’s body parts in the fridge and eating her ‘piece by piece’ along with his dog.

Alberto Sanchez Gomez, 28, aka the cannibal killer of Ventas, the area of Madrid where he lived with his mother Maria Soledad Gomez, was sentenced this week after previously being found guilty of strangling his 68-year-old mother, dismembering her body and eating part of her remains in May.

The jurors, six women and three men, dismissed Sanchez Gomez’s claims he was experiencing a ‘psychotic episode’ when he murdered his mother.

The son told police upon his arrest on February 21, 2019, that he had been eating his mother ‘bit by bit’ with his dog.

Detectives found parts of Soledad Gomez’s remains stored in plastic containers inside the fridge and in drawers around the family’s home.

Her head, hands and heart were allegedly found on her bed. Local reports at the time said her body had been cut up into more than 1,000 small pieces.

Sanchez Gomez was handed a 15-year and five-month prison sentence after being convicted of homicide and desecration of a human corpse following a two-week trial at Madrid’s Audiencia Provincial court.

The sentence was laid bare in a written ruling made public on Tuesday reported Spain’s El Pais newspaper.

A prosecution indictment submitted to the court ahead of the trial said the cannibal killer used a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives to cut up his mother’s body.

Sanchez Gomez, whose father died when he was 15, claimed in court he had heard ‘hidden messages’ when he watched TV and voices telling him: ‘Kill your mum.’

He told Madrid’s Audiencia Provincial court that the voices were those of neighbours, acquaintances and celebrities.

Nevertheless according to the dailymail insisted not remember cutting up his mother or eating her remains as he told police when they went initially turned up at the murder scene.

History of repeat violence

During a last address to the court, he insisted: ‘I’m very repentant. I suffer anxiety from the moment I wake up.

‘I think of my mum and I’m absolutely heartbroken.’

Jurors heard the convicted killer, who regularly consumed drugs and alcohol, had been arrested 12 times for mistreating his mother before a final argument led to the woman being slaughtered at the hands of her son.

Of note, the son had ongoing breached restraining orders several times.

A police officer who gave evidence during the trial said: ‘He began to tell us as he was being transferred to a police station the he had strangled her from behind.

‘He also said he had eaten parts of her body, some cooked and some raw, and had given some pieces to the dog.’