An Orlando lawyer has been sentenced to jail time after ramming her SUV into her ex husband’s car and home, threatening to kill his new girlfriend along with the sentencing judge recommending the lawyer be disbarred.

Francine Blair Bogumil, 40, was sentenced to 51 weeks in the Orange County Jail after pleading no contest to a number of charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of domestic violence battery.

The mother-of-two is also said to have spat on police officers responding to the call about her behavior, telling one cop: ‘F*** you’, The Miami Herald reports.

Court records show Bogumil, a member of the Florida Bar since 2006, left her five-year-old and 11-year-old children at home alone circa 3.30 a.m of April 30 last year to drive her vehicle into the SUV on her ex’s driveway.

The vehicle then smashed into his garage door, ‘bending it inward about 2 to 3 feet’, according to documents. But there’s more.

‘I will kill you, b****.’

Bogumil is also said to have smashed the windows of her ex’s new girlfriend’s BMW before telling her: ‘I will kill you, b****.’

The jilted wife is said to have slapped her ex twice on the face during the incident; the former husband admitted to slapping Bogumil once back.

After posting bond in May, Bogumil is then said to have violated her release conditions by messaging the new girlfriend days later, telling her: ‘Next is your mom and pops. I’d back the f*** off if I were u. Just saying.

‘You’ve been warned to stay away from my kids.’

Violated terms of bail and outstanding restraining orders

In text messages to her ex husband she wrote: ‘And each and every day as my heart bleeds without my kids, your life will become uglier and uglier because this is YOUR choice…you want war, you’ve got WAR…I chose peace…you didn’t oblige.

‘You can blame yourself because I’m JUST getting started with the ways I can ruin u…I WILL f*** up your world up unless you surrender. I’m not backing down this time. S*** bout to get ugly.’

Both her ex and his partner already had restraining orders against Bogumil.

Bogumil is also said to have made fliers falsely calling her ex a ‘potential pedophile’ on the loose with minors.

Come November, the lawyer was arrested again where she pled no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of domestic violence battery.

Bogumil’s law license was suspended in March by the Florida State Supreme Court; Judge Daryl Jay Isenhower last week recommended her ‘immediate disbarment.’