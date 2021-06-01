Brett Daniel Puett Kingman Arizona man arrested in murder of Debra Lynn Childers missing woman after body found stuffed in duffel bag in storage unit.

An Arizona man is accused of having killed his female roommate, then dumping her body in a duffel bag in a storage unit while he drove her car and tapped into her bank account over a period of nine months, police said.

Daniel Puett, 35, of Kingman was arrested Friday and charged in the murder of Debra Lynn Childers, with local authorities saying the female was shot and killed in November.

Childers’ son reported her missing on May 12 to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, after not having heard from his 64-year-old mom in months, Kingman police said in a statement.

Childers had been mostly living in her car in the area of Kingman, the statement said.

Authorities became concerned for Childers’ welfare and searched two storage units that belonged to her on Friday, May 28. That was when the Kingman Police Department discovered Childers’ body which had been placed in a duffel bag and left in a storage unit.

Victim thought to have been dead for close to 9 months

‘Based on evidence and information investigators believe the body to be Debra Lynn Childers, however official identification must be made by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office,’ the police statement said.

Investigators soon after busted Puett driving Childers’ car. The man was also discovered to have been making withdrawals from the missing woman’s bank account, abc15 reported.

Puett and Childers had met last summer while they each lived out of their vehicles, police said. Cops believe Childers was shot and killed while she and Puett shared a motel room in Kingman late last year. Police said that they believed that the woman was murdered 9 months ago.

‘It is believed that their relationship was platonic,’ the statement said. Police aren’t looking for other suspects.

‘Puett has admitted involvement in the killing and subsequent money withdrawals, as well as transporting and concealing her body,’ the statement added.

Puett is facing charges including second degree murder and abandonment and concealment of a dead body.