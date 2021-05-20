Best Travel Destinations to visit in 2021 post Covid? With coronavirus more manageable, travelers are asking what holiday spots they ought to consider?

2020 was a very difficult year due to the global pandemic and the travel restrictions imposed. Many borders where closed and therefore, people were not able to travel from one place to another. However, we are very hopeful for the year of 2021.

Countries are beginning to open up their doors while implementing all necessary health and safety protocols. This is great news for those who have been looking forward to travel again for more than a year. Airlines and hospitality establishments are also promoting how they practice all possible safety procedures.

Therefore, the booking of vacations is slowly increasing again for both 2021 and 2022. Nonetheless, it is expected that travelling will be much different than we know it. You might not be able to use all hotel facilities like the casino room, and instead turn to new casinos online like the ones displayed at Mr Casinova, but who want to spend their summer indoors anyways?

Most tourists will travel to destinations which are isolated and less crowded, and they will be more responsible when it comes to the planning of places to visit. When it comes to travel companies, they will probably be more flexible and considerate when it comes to cancellation and the postponing of trips. The following is a list of countries that are to be considered if you want to travel during the current situation.

1. Kenya, known for having spectacular scenery and nature, is definitely a country to consider going to especially during this time of social distancing. It also offer a number of modern hotels at reasonable prices that you can stay at. The way the country handles the Covid situation is impressive. They are very strict on testing requirements and temperature taking.



2. Costa Rica is well known for having one of the lowest fatality rates during the Corona Virus as well as their successful government who managed to contain the virus. Therefore, travelers wishing to go there will surely feel confident and safe. Moreover, Costa Rica is a very sustainable country with many renewable energy plans that are in the pipeline to complete decarbonization in around 30 years.



3. New Zealand, has been one of the countries that hit the headlines for dealing the best with the Covid situation. New Zealand will offer you sustainable travel and the ability to be socially distant in their picturesque and isolated escapes.



4. Mexico was one of the first countries to open its borders once again. During this time, they have successfully improved their air terminal by doubling the capacity. In Mexico you can enjoy amazing food, interesting culture, explore beautiful towns and villages, and visit their beaches which are one of the fastest growing destinations. Moreover, with more than 200 casinos to choose from, the gambling scene in Mexico is booming.



5. Slovenia is also upping their game when it comes to sustainable tourism. The National Geographic has named it as the most sustainable country as well as Europe’s Green Capital. Other titles that Slovenia holds include the European Region of Gastronomy for 2021 with a number of different restaurants being awarded the Michelin stars. It’s definitely the place to go if you are interested in sustainability, food and gorgeous scenery.



6. Greece will surely not lose its tourists post-Covid. It targets those passionate about history as well as those looking for a relaxing beach holiday. With many islands to choose from, you will surely not be bored of the scenic views.



As you can see, you will find some of the best sustainable destinations all around the world with great beaches and gastronomical experiences for everyone to enjoy. With safety being the main priority during this time, the above 6 locations will surely offer you an unforgettable experience with piece of mind.