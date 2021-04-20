Jennifer Johnson Fayette Missouri babysitter charged after 8-month-old baby left in her care dies. Detectives at the scene determine homicide occurred.

A Missouri woman has been charged with murder after an 8-month-old baby girl died in her care.

According to court documents, the child’s parents left her and two other children in the care of Jennifer Johnson, 44, at about 5 p.m. Saturday. Upon returning to their Columbia home the following morning, the mother said she found the child unresponsive circa 8 a.m. Sunday, KMIZ reported.

The parents took the child to Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia, but it wasn’t clear if the girl was pronounced dead there. KRCG reported that police found the infant dead at the home when called there shortly after 11 a.m.

Johnson of Fayette, reportedly told police that she last checked on the girl at about 2:15 a.m., giving her a bottle at the time.

Responding police called detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division to the residence who determined the eight month child’s death was the result of a homicide. As a result, Johnson was arrested for second degree murder, child abuse and first degree child endangerment.

Previous history of violence

Investigators also took items that Johnson had at the home, as well as the clothes she was wearing. They said they found baby formula on the clothes as well as some blood.

Of note, Johnson was previously charged with two counts of assault in Howard County in 2019. The complaint in the case states she strangled and bit another woman according to abc17news.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information may be available later. No known motive was immediately known. It remained unclear how Johnson came to babysit for the eight month old baby girl.