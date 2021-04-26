Elijah LaFrance 3-year-old Miami boy killed at his own birthday party after gunman fires off 20-30 rounds outside of Airbnb rental for celebratory gathering.

A 3-year-old black boy was killed and a 21-year-old woman injured after a gunman opened ‘multiple rounds of gunfire’ at the child’s birthday party in Florida.

Officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert at a residence on Northeast 158th Street, Saturday night and found Elijah LaFrance suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police statement.

The toddler was transported by police to the local hospital where he died from his injuries, police officials said.

An adult woman, who has not been identified, was also shot and taken to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition at Aventura Hospital.

The property where the shooting occurred was an Airbnb rental, which was booked to host the party, according to CBS4, which reported that an altercation started outside of the house before a volley of shots were fired.

Our detectives are working around the clock, using all available resources, to solve the murder of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance. We are out in the community handing out flyers, asking for any possible leads. If you have any information, please contact @crimestopper305 305-471-8477. pic.twitter.com/9eoIyYe0HL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 25, 2021

20 to 30 rounds fired

Speaking with 7News, Adrian Annestor said his cousin, Elijah LaFrance, was full of life.

‘I wish I could tell him goodbye,’ he said. ‘That boy was so happy.’

Adding, ‘He’s too sweet. He doesn’t deserve it.’

The suspect remains at large and has not been identified by police. It remained unclear if the shooter was an attendee at the party or if their presence was the result of the gathering.

Neighbors said they heard between 20 and 30 rounds fired.

Anyone with information on this tragedy can contact Miami-Dade police’s homicide section at 305-471-2400; Crime Stoppers of Miami, 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or send information via the Crime Stoppers website.