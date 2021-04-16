Andrea Wilson Bentonville Arkansas woman pleads guilty to murdering her grandmother with a hammer cause God told her to make a sacrifice.

An Arkansas woman who bludgeoned her grandmother to death with a hammer as a sacrifice to God ‘because he told her to’ — has been sentenced to 36 years jail according to reports.

Andrea Lea Wilson, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated assault and third-degree battery, in connection to the May 15, 2018 killing of her 81-year-old grandmother, Ruby Ross, in Bentonville, according to the the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Andrea Wilson was initially charged with capital murder but took a plea deal, according to the Democrat-Gazette. She will spend 36 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, followed by a 10-year suspended sentence.

A capital murder would have made Wilson eligible for the death penalty.

On the day of the bludgeoning, Wilson visited her grandmother, with the two eating dinner together, according to the report. The octogenarian then went to bed, where upon Wilson struck her with a hammer about four times, KNWA reported, citing deputy prosecutor Joshua Robinson.

Last opportunity to appease God

She claimed she committed the deadly act because God told her to make a sacrifice or she would be sent to hell, according to the prosecutor.

She said she believed that day was the last opportunity to make the sacrifice.

Wilson hid the hammer and other items in a garbage bag, which she placed in an outbuilding on the property, Robinson said.

During sentencing, LeAnn Ross, Wilson’s aunt, and Gregory Wilson, Andrea Wilson’s brother, gave victim impact statements.

History of mental illness and abusive upbringing

Ross told the judge her parents were hard workers and provided a loving home, which her niece and nephew didn’t have. She said the two suffered from neglect and abuse as children, and their childhoods were marred by their parents’ drug use.

Offered Wilson’s attorney, Shane Wilkinson, ‘Andrea has a history of mental illness combined with a terrible upbringing that has never truly been acknowledged. She is now on her medications and will remain that way when released.’

Addressing the court, Wilson said, ‘… she was not the same person as the one who was arrested in 2018,’ adding, ‘I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me.’