Alison Yisel Sanchez Valdez Mesa, Arizona woman charged with murdering newborn baby nearly two years ago. Young mother hid corpse in bathroom vanity.

An Arizona woman has been accused of murdering her newborn baby according to a report.

Alison Yisel Sanchez Valdez, 23, is alleged to have killed her baby boy after he was born in October 2019, and hiding his corpse in a bathroom vanity, azfamily reports, citing authorities.

Police were tipped off to the case after Sanchez Valdez, who was 21 at the time, was hospitalized after being found by family members heavily bleeding in her bathroom at a home in Phoenix, the report said.

Sanchez Valdez insisted she hadn’t been pregnant when asked by attending doctors, with hospital staffers reaching out to the police to investigate.

Cops later found the boy’s body wrapped in a towel inside the bathroom.

18 months investigation

During an 18-month investigation, it was determined Sanchez Valdez had given birth on her own to a full-term, live baby boy, before allegedly killing the child.

On April 22, Police arrested Sanchez Valdez in Mesa, after an investigation that took 18 months.

Sanchez Valdez is charged with murder and child abuse.

A $500,000 bond has been set for Sanchez Valdez. She is set to make an appearance in court on Friday, April 30.

Not immediately clear is how or whether the woman kept her pregnancy a secret and what led to the young woman killing the child as opposed to giving it up to authorities.

Of note, Arizona’s state’s so-called safe haven law allows a person to anonymously drop off a newborn who is 72 hours or younger, at a church or hospital, fire stations, without fear of prosecution. The purpose of the law is to protect unwanted babies from being hurt or killed because they were abandoned.