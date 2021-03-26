Tara Savannah Payne missing Maryland woman found dead at Baltimore harbor after going missing following birthday celebrations. No known cause of death as autopsy results are awaited.

The body of a Maryland woman reported missing earlier this week was found in Baltimore’s harbor, police said.

Tara Savannah Payne, 26, was discovered Thursday in water off the 1200 block of Dockside Circle, near the city’s Canton neighborhood, police said in a statement.

Payne’s body will be taken for an autopsy to determine her cause of death authorities said.

Payne was last seen early Tuesday as she was celebrating her birthday with friends in Canton, Baltimore CBS reported.

It remained unclear if Payne may have lost her sense of whereabouts following an evening of revelries that may have left her impaired.

Our hearts go out to retired #BMORESBravest Captain Payne, his family, and all who grieve the loss of Savannah Payne. pic.twitter.com/Yst2zs5LqH — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 25, 2021

‘There’s little information that’s confirmed …’

Tara’s father, a former Baltimore firefighter, said he knows the area well where his daughter was found.

‘For me, it’s surreal to be in the same spot where I have rescued people and helped bring people home,’ Jimmy Payne told the station.

Payne went out with friends Monday night and vanished early Tuesday after getting separated from her friends, Baltimore CBS reported.

‘There’s little information that’s confirmed, but there’s a lot of misinformation on Facebook, social media and so forth,’ Jimmy Payne said.

Homicide detectives had taken over the case into Payne’s disappearance Wednesday, as is customary when there are questions about a missing person, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Her disappearance had been traced back to the Boston Street section of Canton and Payne may have fallen into the water there, department officials said Wednesday.

Payne’s Facebook profile indicated she lived in Ocean City and worked at a bar there, as well as another in Annapolis.

Savannah’s dad told WJZ his daughter was a good person with lots of friends and a loving family.

‘Everyone loved her and she loved everyone,’ Jimmy Payne told CBS Baltimore, adding that his daughter enjoyed going to the beach with family and friends. ‘It’ll be much better. Because I know she’s at peace and she’s at the beach.’

A medical examiner will determine Savannah’s cause of death in the days ahead. Police to date have not indicated any indication of foul play.