SeMarion Humphrey Black Plano Texas middle school boy at Haggard Middle School forced to drink urine bullying incident claims mom, Summer Smith.

A Plano, Texas mother has alleged that her son, a Black middle schooler, was repeatedly bullied and forced to drink urine by a group of students at a classmate’s sleepover last month in what she described as a racially motivated hate crime.

The mother, Summer Smith, detailed the alleged abuse in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. Her son, SeMarion Humphrey, 13, is a student at Haggard Middle School in Plano, a suburb of Dallas.

Appearing outside the Plano Police Dept on Friday, the mother in a press conference said the bullying at school had been going on over the past year but that everything came to a head at a sleepover last month. The mother goes so far as to claim that he sleepover was orchestrated by her son’s classmates to purposefully bully him.

The mother’s demands for action and culpability comes as Smith claims the school failed to take any action on her son’s alleged tormentors, forcing her to now take the ‘issue’ public according to CBSDFW.

‘Imagine being a happy kid who loves making people smile and having a good time… Imagine your classmates and football team members turning on you and targeting you,’ Smith posted on Facebook. ‘Imagine a group of those same football team members attacking you in the locker-room with a belt… Imagine being hit in the private area and when you tell an adult you are told ‘boys will be boys.”

“Cry ni…r”#FBA student has been TERRORIZED by white students and @planoisd did nothing. Suspected white supremacist thugs invited him to a sleepover where he was beaten, shot with bb guns, and forced to drink their urine. Of course this isn’t a #hatecrime #BidenActNow pic.twitter.com/wdhKFFU6qE — B1SanDiego (@B1SanDiego1) March 5, 2021

Betrayed by his classmates

The mother went on to write that her son’s inhaler was taken by a coach, he was called racial and homophobic slurs, attacked with a BB gun, and forced to drink urine from a cup.

‘Imagine being forced to drink the urine of not only a boy who thought was your friend, but his friends…Imagine the video of you drinking the urine being sent to multiple people in your school…Imagine the school telling you they can’t do a thing about it because ‘the incidents didn’t all take place on campus,” the Facebook post continues. ‘My son doesn’t have to imagine these things, they are all his reality.’

Smith also shared two videos, including one that appears to show her son sitting on the floor as another person forces him to drink from a cup filled with yellow liquid. Several people can be heard in the background laughing.

Kim Cole, an attorney for the family, said she thinks the incident was ‘a racially motivated hate crime.’

‘SeMarion was bullied at school for over a year. So much so that he had to quit playing football, which he loved,’ she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

The episode and call for action led to hundreds of protesters congregating on Friday,(March 5) outside of the Plano Police Department.

Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser released a video statement saying the school has been informed and the district has launched an investigation.

Criminal charges pending

Plano police issued a statement saying they will continue to work with a Juvenile Detective, School Resource Officer, and school officials to conduct a full and thorough investigation in an effort to ‘identify any and criminal offenses that might have occurred during and prior to this incident.’

Smith now plans to remove her son from Haggard Middle School and enroll him in a private school, according to the family’s attorney. Cole started a GoFundMe campaign on Smith’s behalf to raise money for tuition. Cole added that Humphrey would also need therapy and that donations would help to pay for that as well. As of March 6, the online campaign had raised more than $33,764.

A change petition in support of Humphrey and demanding school action in the Plano Independent school district had by Saturday night garnered over 109,462 signatures.