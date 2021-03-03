Sadeekah Abdul Salaam Bronx mother arrested abandoning 4 year old girl found wandering streets alone after midnight over the weekend captured on video.

NYPD cops have arrested a woman who allegedly abandoned a 4-year-old girl over the weekend as the child was found wandering alone on a Bronx street after midnight after her mother left her on her own.

Sadeekah Abdul Salaam left her little girl alone near Prospect Ave. and East 156th St. in the South Bronx around midnight Saturday, then went to a homeless shelter to find somewhere to stay, the nydailynews reports citing police.

Surveillance video shows the little girl, who told investigators her name was Sidaya, trailing far behind her 32-year-old mother on Fox St. near Leggett Ave., about four blocks away from where she was found, she said.

Salaam stopped to look back at the toddler, who almost caught up with her, then walked away, police said.

Little Sidaya was wearing a sweater but no jacket in 40-degree Fahrenheit weather. The mother was described as being 5ft’2 and in her mid twenties.

🚨UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: On 2/27/21 at approx 12:03 AM, at the corner of Prospect Ave & E 156 St in the Bronx, the child was found unaccompanied. She says her name is Sidaya and is approx 4-years-old. Any info on her identity, please call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Ta8vNVukBY — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 28, 2021

Why?

Police were able to figure out Salaam’s identity and arrested the woman late Monday, charging her with abandonment of a child, acting in a manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment.

She made no statements and asked for a lawyer, police said. She was awaiting arraignment in Bronx criminal court.

The child was taken to Lincoln Medical Center where she was evaluated and found to be in good health, police said.

Sidaya is in the care of the Administration for Children’s Services the nypost reports.

It remained unclear why the mother abandoned the child and why she declined to pursue other options in the wellbeing of the child.