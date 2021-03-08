Robert Burck Times Square Naked Cowboy aggressive panhandling arrest

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Robert Burck Times Square Naked Cowboy arrested during Florida’s Bike Week for aggressive panhandling and resisting an officer. An icon misunderstood?

He may be a NYC icon, but that patronage may have done little to serve iconic Times Square Naked Cowboy ‘performer’ who was arrested during Florida’s ‘Bike Week’ festival this weekend on charges of aggressive panhandling amongst other charges.

Robert Burck, 50, was busted Saturday evening during Bike Week in Daytona Beach, where he was strumming his guitar in his usual getup — white undies, a cowboy hat and boots, video posted on his official Facebook page shows.

‘Naked in Daytona!’ the caption says. But that was all soon about to change….

A police report obtained by the Daytona Beach News-Journal says Burck, a regular at Bike Week, was ‘taking photographs with multiple bystanders,’ who placed money ‘inside the guitar’s center sound hole.’

Burck’s actions violate a city ordinance prohibiting aggressive panhandling in Daytona Beach, according to the report. Define aggressive?

‘But don’t you all know who I am?’

The notorious and outspoken ‘cowboy,’ 51, allegedly refused to follow an officer’s order and pulled away.

An officer then pushed Burck against a patrol car — causing the headstock at the top of Burck’s guitar to break, according to video of the arrest (see directly above).

Burck was uninjured, and his wife took his guitar at his request, the local outlet reported, citing police.

Burck was charged with aggressive panhandling and resisting an officer without violence. Burck was then sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $223 in court costs and released Sunday morning just after eleven a.m.

The judge dismissed the panhandling charge and Burck pleaded ‘no contest’ to the resisting arrest charge.

During the proceedings, he spoke to tell the judge what he’s known for.

‘I sing and play guitar in my underwear,’ Burck said according to FOX35. ‘I’m the Naked Cowboy from New York City. I’ve been coming down here 21 years in a row.’

A legend’s reputation and commitment

Of the panhandling charges, he added: ‘I’m not asking for money. I just play the guitar and people take pictures and sometimes they put money in.’

Daytona Beach’s 80th annual Bike Week began Friday and runs through March 14.

The Naked Cowboy was spotted at his usual Times Square stomping grounds during the monster snowstorm in early February.

Back in November, an assailant tried to rip off Burck’s white underwear.

Burck showed up at the anti-cop protests outside City Hall over the summer, but was quickly chased away by angry demonstrators who accused him of trying to rustle up trouble.

NYC Times Square Naked Cowboy, a legend everywhere but in Florida …